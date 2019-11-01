7th Pay Commission latest news: Will CG employees get a pay hike this month

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 01: There could be some good news on the 7th Pay Commission this month.

    The government is seriously contemplating hiking the salaries of Central Government employees, according to several reports. Some decision on the increase of the basic minimum pay and fitment factor is expected to be taken this month.

    The government is yet to make a formal announcement to this effect. CG employees can expect a hike considering the recent decisions that the government has taken. The government in a bid to increase spending had hiked the Dearness Allowance of CG employees.

    7th Pay Commission: DA rises from 154 to 164 per cent for these employees in Central departments

    If one goes by the trends, then it is clear that the government will not hesitate to take a decision regarding the pay hike as well. The DA is a cost of living adjustment allowance. This is adjusted in line with inflation to compensate for a price rise.

    The CG employees were given a pay hike of Rs 18,000 as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. However they were unhappy with the same and have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be raised to at least Rs 26,000. If the government increases the basic minimum pay, then it is likely to be fixed at Rs 21,000.

    Friday, November 1, 2019, 6:41 [IST]
