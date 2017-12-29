7th Pay Commission: Latest news, what can CG employees expect in 2018

There was not much cheer from the 7th Pay Commission in 2017. However what will 2018 hold in store for the Central Government employees.

For now, there is no confirmation on any sort of increase in the basic minimum pay. The stalemate continues and Unions have decided to continue their fight.

In 2018, CG employees could hope that the high level committee would be formed. If any pay hike has to be recommended then the decision of this committee would be crucial.

The committee became important since the National Anomaly Committee would not look into issues of pay hike and fitment factor. This was conveyed by the government in a letter dated October 30.

While Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley remains committed to hike the minimum pay, CG employees say that they have lost all hope since many assurances were made and none of them fulfilled.

Sources say that the committee would have to submit its report in 6 months. However the source was unable to say when the committee would be formed. For now there is no official word on the committee. It is still at the stage of corridor talk.

If the committee is formed then it would go into the issue of pay hike and fitment factor. If the committee decides to recommend a hike that means even the pay gap adjustments would have to be made. The pay gap adjustments would be made to raise the 1:12 instead of the 1:14 in respect of minimum and maximum pay.

Earlier, The 7th pay panel recommended minimum pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month while the maximum pay from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh with a fitment factor of 2.57 times uniformly of basic pay of 6th pay commission and the recommendations got the Cabinet nod on June 29, 2016.

The Unions have been demanding minimum pay Rs. 26,000 instead of Rs 18,000 with 3.68 fitment factor.

OneIndia News