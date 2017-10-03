7th Pay Commission: Why CG employees will be left with only 60 pc wage hike

The National Anomaly Committee is due to meet on October 9th to discuss the basic minimum pay hike after the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were cleared by the Union Cabinet.

Central government employees have been eagerly awaiting good news. They say that it is time for the government to take a political decision on the same. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers Karnataka State has released an important release.

We should continue our struggle We should concentrate on struggle path as the Confederation has given the series of programs , I hope the Government will implement the hike in minimum wage for CG employees and revise the fitment formula also from the existing 2.57 to 3.00 even though the Staff side JCM has demanded Rs 26,000/ as minimum wage and fitment formula of 3.56 , this hike should be from 1/1/2016 not 1/1/2018 as per media reports. Time for a political decision In fact the Central Government has to take the political decisions on the wage hike , in fact the group of ministers of the Central Government have agreed to raise the minimum wage for CG employees on 30th June 2016 . I hope the commitment of the union minsters shall be honoured now. Economic activity has to improve Secondly the economy of the country which was going very well during past three years has showed down ward trend in last one year as the GDP which was at 9.1 in 2015-16 has reduced to 5.7 in 2017-18 .The economic activity has to take place, it is also observed during the past one year, in spite of economic recessions, the Government revenue collection has increased considerably. To improve the economic activity of the country and increase the GDP the Central Government should spend its funds which is available with them. CG employees left with only 60 per cent wage hike If the Central Government increases the minimum wage and fitment formula for its employees, the Central Government employees gets back 40% of the wage increase through the Income Tax and GST . So hardly a Government servant is left out with 60% wage hike , here also he spends the amount credited to him , as such an economic activity is induced in the public which will help to create more demand and employment activity. CG employees have always maintained that the 7th Pay Commission was the worst.

OneIndia News