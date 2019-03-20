7th Pay Commission: Big announcement in this state, salaries soar

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 20: There is some very good news on the 7th Pay Commission and in this state it has finally been implemented.

    After much delay the Karnataka government has finally implemented the recommendations of the pay panel. This would benefit the lecturers of the government degree colleges and state universities.

    The state government issued an official order on the implementation of the revised pay scale for lecturers drawing the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: For CG employees this year, Aykroyd formula, new rating system

    As a result of this order, professors who were drawing salaries between 15,000 and 35,000 will now get 57,700 per month. The maximum pay is Rs 1.82 lakh as per the details available with the Department for Higher Education.

    In the senior scale of assistant professors the salary would be 68,900 to 2,05,500. Associate professors would get 2,17,100 instead of 1,31,400.

    In the notification, the state government said, "this revised pay is for teachers, librarians, Physical Education personnel and equivalent cadre staff in government institutions. This revised pay scale will not apply to those who have not met the UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment as teachers," the notification relating to the 7th Pay Commission read. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
