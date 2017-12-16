79 per cent people say they will vote for Modi in 2019: Times Group survey

In a mega online survey conducted by the Times Group, 79 per cent of those surveyed said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently the most likely scenario in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The same survey showed that only some 20 per cent said they would vote for Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.

The three-part survey was conducted online over 72 hours between December 12 and 15 with over half a million responses. The survey was conducted in nine languages across 10 Times Group media properties.

However, 58 per cent of those surveyed remain unimpressed with him, 34 per cent respondents said the Rahul Gandhi has been able to establish anew connect with voters. But what is worrisome for Congress is that as many as 73% of the respondents said they don't consider the party an alternative even after Rahul's elevation.

Also, 31 per cent of those surveyed said they wouldn't vote for the BJP if Narendra Modi weren't to be its PM candidate.

Th overall mood of the survey conveyed that despite the demonetisation, GST and a no-holds-barred poll campaign in Gujarat, more than three-quarters of respondents said they will vote for PM Modi if Lok Sabha polls were held today.

OneIndia News