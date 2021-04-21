PM package an important component says govt as 2,000 Kashmiri migrants expected to return this year

Are the migrants responsible for spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra? Here's what Raj Thackeray has to say

Indian Railways to run special trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Delhi: Check full list

77,000 migrant workers sent home says Ghaziabad administration

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ghaziabad, Apr 21: The district administration here on Tuesday said around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

Though the workers had started returning home after a rise in coronavirus cases, their number swelled after the Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown on Monday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, around 77,000 workers were sent to their destinations in 1,537 buses.

2020 replay? Migrants fear they may run out of work and resources if lockdown extended

Pandey said the buses were operated from the ISBT, Anand Vihar, Kashmir Gate, and the Kaushambi bus stand.

Teams of officials from the Health Department and police were deployed for the task, which turned challenging due to the sudden announcement of lockdown in Delhi, he said.