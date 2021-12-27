Justice BV Nagarathna in line to become India’s first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027

76 lawyers write to CJI seeking action over calls for ethnic cleansing

New Delhi, Dec 27: Scores of lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna and sought the registration of a suo motto case following the religious events in Haridwar in which some called for ethnic cleansing.

Urging Supreme Court to pay heed to this letter by lawyers urging suo moto cognizance to be taken of recent hate speech. No room for inaction. Wake up. Please," TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on Twitter while sharing the letter.

Urging Supreme Court to pay heed to this letter by lawyers urging suo moto cognizance to be taken of recent hate speech.

The letter says that the speeches made at the events pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of the country, but also endangers the lives of millions of Muslim citizens. "The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community," the letter said.

The letter came in the absence of police action and it sought for urgent judicial intervention to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day.

At the event Yati Narsinghanand reportedly said that arming Hindus with bigger and better weapons would be the solution against the threat of Muslims.

Monday, December 27, 2021, 9:40 [IST]