YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    74 fall ill after having wedding meal in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jun 23: Seventy-four people were taken ill after having a wedding meal in Rajasthan's Jalore district, a health official said Thursday.

    The incident happened in Suraj Wada village falling under the Raniwada police station area on Wednesday where they complained of vomiting after having dinner at a wedding.

    74 fall ill after having wedding meal in Rajasthan
    Representational Image

    The patients were discharged from the hospital on Thursday after treatment. A majority of those who fell ill were adolescents in the age group of 10 to 20, Jalore Chief Medical and Health Officer Gajendra Singh Deol said.

    He said the department has sent samples of seven food items, including vegetables, pulses and sweets, for testing. Police said no case has been registered in this regard.

    PTI

    Comments

    More RAJASTHAN News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan wedding

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X