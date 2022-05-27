7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into gorge in Ladakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 27: Seven soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

"A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command," the Indian Army said.