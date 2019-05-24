  • search
    19 killed as fire breaks out in coaching centre in Surat, people jump from terrace

    Surat, May 24: Nineteen people were reportedly killed after a fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial complex at Surat's Sarthana.

    A party was reportedly going on when the fire broke out, and people can be seen jumping off the balcony of the building.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra said,''At least 15 people have died in the fire. Death toll may rise.''

    Gujarat CMO on fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat said,''Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.''

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,''Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly, I've asked the Gujarat govt & local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.''

    Shocking visuals of the accident have emerged where people can be seen jumping from the second floor and the terrace to save their lives.

    At least 20 youths were trapped inside.

    Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party
    1 Darshana Vikram Jardosh 795651 BJP
    2 Ashok Patel (adhevada) 247421 INC
