    6 ministers inducted into Telangana cabinet, including KCR's son, nephew

    By PTI
    Hyderabad, Sep 08: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expanded his 12-member cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

    Two women members including former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also made it to the Council of Ministers.

    Rao's son K T Rama Rao, and his nephew and senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao have served as Ministers in the first TRS-led government in the state between 2014 and 2018, while Sabitha Indra Reddy was Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

    On February 19, Rao had expanded his two-member cabinet after he rode to a thumping victory in the December 7, 2018 state assembly elections, by inducting ten ministers.

    Three new faces Gangula Kamalakar, MLA from Karimnagar, P Ajay Kumar from Khammam, and MLC from Warangal Satyavathi Rathod found berth in the Council of Ministers.

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

    With the current expansion of the ministry, the strength has risen to 18. Rao's first Cabinet did not have a woman minister.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 21:39 [IST]
