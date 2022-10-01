YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    5G Launch Live: PM Modi launches 5G telecom services in India; Ambani says it is like digital 'kamdhenu'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications in India. The services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

    Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
    Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

    How 5G in India will transform educationHow 5G in India will transform education

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:29 AM, 1 Oct
    5G is like digital kamdhenu, says Ambani
    11:29 AM, 1 Oct
    5G can power India's emergence as an intelligence hub, says Ambani
    11:29 AM, 1 Oct
    5G can turn hospitals into smart hospitals in rural India, says Ambani
    11:29 AM, 1 Oct
    India is aspiring to become developed by 2047. 5G is the foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st-century technology, says Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2022.
    11:28 AM, 1 Oct
    Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership&Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani
    11:28 AM, 1 Oct
    Telecom is a gateway of Digital India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
    11:16 AM, 1 Oct
    PM Modi gave regulatory certainty to telecom sector, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
    11:11 AM, 1 Oct
    PM Modi can be seen reviewing FWA which is used for providing high-speed Broadband connectivity in rural areas.
    11:10 AM, 1 Oct
    Telecom is a gateway of Digital India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
    10:43 AM, 1 Oct
    The Prime Minister is also reviewing how 5G technology can be used efficiently in 'smart farming'.
    10:35 AM, 1 Oct
    How to watch live telecast
    The livestream for the 5G launch has started.
    10:27 AM, 1 Oct
    5G to roll out in 13 cities
    5G will roll out in 13 cities first. The list includes: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.
    10:26 AM, 1 Oct
    Watch: PM Modi taking experience of services related to 5G Services
    10:25 AM, 1 Oct
    Akash Ambani is showcasing 5G capabilities to PM
    Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.
    10:25 AM, 1 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.
    10:23 AM, 1 Oct
    Earlier, Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that PM Modi's vision is to build 5G parallel to global standards and lead the world in 6G technology.
    10:23 AM, 1 Oct
    "India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.
    10:22 AM, 1 Oct
    Recently PM Modi had said that India would soon see the advent of 5G mobile services.
    10:22 AM, 1 Oct
    India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). PM
    10:22 AM, 1 Oct
    Along with 5G launch, PM Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of "New digital Universe".
    10:22 AM, 1 Oct
    According to an official release, 5G will be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.
    10:22 AM, 1 Oct
    Recently, 51,236 MHz of 5G airwaves were auctioned and allocated by the telecom department to telcos and the government garnered a gross revenue of ₹1,50,173 crore.
    10:21 AM, 1 Oct
    The telecom operators will showcase use cases for 5G on Saturday during the IMC in sectors like education, healthcare, mining, gaming and agriculture etc.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi pragati maidan new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X