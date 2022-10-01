5G Launch Live: PM Modi launches 5G telecom services in India; Ambani says it is like digital 'kamdhenu'
New Delhi, Oct 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications in India. The services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.
How 5G in India will transform education
📡LIVE Now📡— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 1, 2022
PM @narendramodi launches #5GServices in India
Watch on #PIB's📺
Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlNrjj
YouTube: https://t.co/7VO3z3AxSKhttps://t.co/2UjuYSBc8m
PM @narendramodi taking experience of services related to #5GServices @PMOIndia#5GLaunch#IndiaMobileCongress pic.twitter.com/8CoPwmF330— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 1, 2022
#WATCH | PM Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan where he will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly.— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/tjF0RWfZV9
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
He will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly. pic.twitter.com/5WKmlPIu5K