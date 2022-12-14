5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt

SC dismisses review pleas of telcos, directs them to clear past dues of 1.47 lakh crore

New Delhi, Dec 14: 5G services have been started in 50 towns across 14 states and Union Territories, the government informed on Wednesday.

The statistics were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.

According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and National Capital Delhi.

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amreli, Botad, Junagarh, Porbandar, Veraval, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Palanpur, Patan, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Morbi, Wadhwan, Ahwa, Bharuch, Navsari, Rajpipla, Valsad, Vyara, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Dohad Godhra, Lunawada, Nadiad Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Varanasi Delhi (UT): Delhi Tamil Nadu: Chennai Karnataka: Bengaluru Telangana: Hyderabad Rajasthan: Jaipur Haryana: Painpat Assam: Guwahati Kerala: Kochi Bihar: Patna Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam

Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 18:07 [IST]