5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt
New Delhi, Dec 14: 5G services have been started in 50 towns across 14 states and Union Territories, the government informed on Wednesday.
The statistics were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.
According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and National Capital Delhi.
- Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amreli, Botad, Junagarh, Porbandar, Veraval, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Palanpur, Patan, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Morbi, Wadhwan, Ahwa, Bharuch, Navsari, Rajpipla, Valsad, Vyara, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Dohad Godhra, Lunawada, Nadiad
- Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
- West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri
- Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Varanasi
- Delhi (UT): Delhi
- Tamil Nadu: Chennai
- Karnataka: Bengaluru
- Telangana: Hyderabad
- Rajasthan: Jaipur
- Haryana: Painpat
- Assam: Guwahati
- Kerala: Kochi
- Bihar: Patna
- Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam
Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 18:07 [IST]