5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: 5G services have been started in 50 towns across 14 states and Union Territories, the government informed on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    The statistics were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.

    According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and National Capital Delhi.

    1. Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amreli, Botad, Junagarh, Porbandar, Veraval, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Palanpur, Patan, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Morbi, Wadhwan, Ahwa, Bharuch, Navsari, Rajpipla, Valsad, Vyara, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Dohad Godhra, Lunawada, Nadiad
    2. Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
    3. West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri
    4. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Varanasi
    5. Delhi (UT): Delhi
    6. Tamil Nadu: Chennai
    7. Karnataka: Bengaluru
    8. Telangana: Hyderabad
    9. Rajasthan: Jaipur
    10. Haryana: Painpat
    11. Assam: Guwahati
    12. Kerala: Kochi
    13. Bihar: Patna
    14. Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 18:07 [IST]
