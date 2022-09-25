55 sikh, Hindu refugees from Afghanistan reach Delhi

For the dark rule in Afghanistan, blame is on the US

Chandigarh, Sep 25: A batch of 55 Sikh and Hindu refugees stranded in Afghanistan landed in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier granted this "last batch" of refugees e-visas and their repatriation was facilitated by both the Indian and Afghanistan governments.

A special aircraft was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Amritsar, to bring 38 adults and 17 children, including three infants, AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said in a statement.

"We were in continuous touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for the evacuation of this last batch which was stranded there," he added.

"We have been coordinating the repatriation and rehabilitation of the Afghan refugees and will continue to support these families by providing them free housing, giving them monthly household expenses, providing them skills, medical insurance and educating their youth," said Sahney, who is also the president of World Punjabi Organisation.

He also said his organisation is running a programme 'My Family My Responsibility' under which 543 Afghan Sikhs and Hindu families have already been rehabilitated in West Delhi. A congregation is being held at the Arjun Nagar Gurdwara in West Delhi in the evening to welcome the refugees, he said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 18:46 [IST]