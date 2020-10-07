5 year old raped by uncle in Budaun

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Budaun, Oct 07: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday by her uncle in a village in Hazratpur area of Budaun district, police said.

While playing outside her house, the girl was lured by her uncle to a desolate place and raped, said police.

The accused left the girl and fled away after raping her, they said.

The victim's family members reached the police station later and lodged a complaint after which the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the girl was raped by her uncle, who has been arrested.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.