    5 TDP lawmakers meet Vice President over colleagues switching to BJP

    New Delhi, June 21: Five lawmakers of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, two from Rajya Sabha and three from Lok Sabha met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, challenging four of their colleagues switching over to the BJP.

    Four TDP Rajya Sabha members of Parliament (MPs) on Thursday said they have "decided to merge" the TDP's Legislature Party with the BJP with immediate effect "under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India".

    TDP Rajya Sabha MPs Y Sujana Chowdary (2nd L), TG Venkatesh and CM Ramesh join BJP in the presence of party's Working President JP Nadda (C) and party's senior leader BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav (L), in New Delhi
    TDP Rajya Sabha MPs Y Sujana Chowdary (2nd L), TG Venkatesh and CM Ramesh join BJP in the presence of party's Working President JP Nadda (C) and party's senior leader BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav (L), in New Delhi

    The anti-defection law, added to the Constitution as the Tenth Schedule by the 52nd amendment during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as the Prime Minister in 1985, makes it mandatory that two-thirds of the strength of a party should agree to a 'merger'.

    Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Europe with family, yesterday tried to downplay his MPs switching to the BJP and said the TDP "will be back" and crises were nothing new to it.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
