5 Khalistani terrorists charged for smuggling arms, drugs using drone from Pak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five Khalistani terrorists in connection with a narcotics and arms smuggling case.

The NIA has charged Harmesh Singh, Darvesh Singh, Gurmukh Singh,Gagandeep and Lakhbir Singh Rode. The NIA said that these persons were smuggling arms and narcotics from Pakistan and bringing it into India.

Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India.

These illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (Chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones. These consignments were received by co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India. Incriminating evidences have been found against all the chargesheeted accused persons. Till now, 5 accused have been arrested in the case while accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is absconding.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8:36 [IST]