YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 Khalistani terrorists charged for smuggling arms, drugs using drone from Pak

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five Khalistani terrorists in connection with a narcotics and arms smuggling case.

    The NIA has charged Harmesh Singh, Darvesh Singh, Gurmukh Singh,Gagandeep and Lakhbir Singh Rode. The NIA said that these persons were smuggling arms and narcotics from Pakistan and bringing it into India.

    5 Khalistani terrorists charged for smuggling arms, drugs using drone from Pak
    Representational Image

    Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India.

    These illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (Chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones. These consignments were received by co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India. Incriminating evidences have been found against all the chargesheeted accused persons. Till now, 5 accused have been arrested in the case while accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is absconding.

    More KHALISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    khalistan drugs

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X