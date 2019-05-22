  • search
    5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Port Blair, May 22: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled Andaman Islands region on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The quake struck at around 6:09 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.

    This comes a day after an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday.

    The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres.
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes.

    On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
