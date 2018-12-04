  • search

4,122 criminal cases pending against lawmakers: Try them on war-footing says SC

By
    New Delhi, Dec 4: The Supreme Court has been told that there are around 4,122 criminal cases pending against current and former lawmakers. Some of the cases are pending for the past three decades against present and former MPs and MLAs, the court was also told.

    The court has asked each high court to designate as many sessions and magistrate courts in the state to try the pending cases.

    The submission was made after a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi had sought detailed data on pending criminal cases against legislators from states and High Courts. The data was sought so as to enable setting up of adequate number of special courts for expeditious trials in these cases.

    In December, the Supreme Court had ordered the setting up of 12 special courts to hear cases against MPs and MLAs. The order came while hearing a petition that dealt with criminality and corruption in polity.

    According to the data provided by the Centre, 12 states, including Delhi, have designated special courts to start hearing such cases. The Delhi high court has notified two courts, one headed by a magistrate and the other by a district and sessions judge, in the capital.

    Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the other states where special courts have started to hear cases involving lawmakers.

    As per the Centre's affidavit, a total of 1,233 criminal cases were transferred to the special courts. Of these, 136 have been disposed and 1,097 are pending. Senior advocate V Mohanna, appearing for Centre, said all the states have not shared the data despite repeated reminders.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
