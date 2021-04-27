4 candidates contesting Bengal polls have died so far due to COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 27: Samir Ghosh, an independent candidate from the Baisnabnagar in Malda district of West Bengal has died of COVID-19 related complications. He is the fourth candidate to pass away due to the infection.

Meanwhile, Union Minister, Babul Supriyo who is also contesting the elections has tested positive for the disease. The other candidates who lost their lives due to the virus are Pradip Nandi, a Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate from Jangipur in Murshidabad, Congress's Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the same district, and Kajal Sinha, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal has 95,000 active cases. The state had reported 16,000 infections and 68 deaths on Monday. On Monday West Bengal polled in the second phase and reported a 75 per cent voter turn out, the lowest so far.

On Monday the Madras High Court observed that it should probably try the Election Commission of India officials for murder for allowing parties to hold massive rallies without following the necessary protocols.

