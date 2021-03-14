YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    35-year-old singer attempts suicide by cutting his wrist, streams it live on Facebook; saved

    By
    |

    Nagpur, Mar 14: A singer in Nagpur facing financial woes due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on Saturday and uploading it live on Facebook, police said.

    35-year-old singer attempts suicide by cutting his wrist, streams it live on Facebook; saved

    However, he was saved by friends who saw the social media upload in time and rushed him to hospital, police added. "While the 35-year-old man was attempting suicide, his wife and children were crying for help.

    Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Scorpio car owner found dead; police suspects suicide

    Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in Pardi area here and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical," an official said.

    Incidentally, he was among a group of people who had met authorities here demanding help for artistes affected by the lockdown, a colleague said.

    More NAGPUR News

    Read more about:

    singer suicide nagpur

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X