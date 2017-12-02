3 year old sexually assaulted in West Bengal

Even before the state of West Bengal could come to terms with the horrific incident of sexual assault of a 4 year old student by two teachers; a 3 year old was sexually assaulted in Raigunj in North Bengal by her uncle.

The incident took place in Raigunj, the district head quarters of North Dinajpur district. The 3 year old used to regularly visit the house of Bimal Mondal, a distant uncle in the neighbourhood to play with her cousin. On Friday evening too like any other day she had gone to the house to play.

Mondal was alone at home. His wife and daughter had gone out. Taking advantage of this, Mondal allegedly sexually assaulted the three year old.

When the victim returned home she was in great trauma. She even complained of abdominal pain. Her clothes were smeared with blood and she was bleeding profusely.

When questioned by her mother, the victim broke down and narrated the ghastly incident. She was rushed to the Raigunj District Hospital.

"The patient was admitted at the Hospital. She underwent medical examination and treatment. At present her condition is stable" stated Gautam Mandal, Superintendent, Raigunj Hospital.

The parents then lodged an FIR at the Raigunj Police Station. Bimal Mondal tried to give the police a slip. He was not at home when police visited his house to investigate. Later at around 10pm police nabbed him from the Raigunj Bus Stand. The accused is a hawker by profession.

Charged under different section of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO,) Bimal Mondal was produced in the Raigunj Court on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the GD Birla School case in Kolkata, the two accused were produced in court on Saturday. The judge granted the prayer of the police and remanded the two accused namely Avisekh Rai and Mohammad Mafizul to police custody. The two will be produced again in court on December 4. They have been charged under different sections of the POCSO Act. The court rejected the bail petition moved by the defence lawyers of the accused.

Incidentally a 4 year old was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two in the school toilet on Friday. Both Rai and Mafizul are Physical Training (PT) teachers in the JD Birla School in Kolkata.

Protests by parents and guardians of the students continued in the school on Saturday. They demanded the immediate arrest of the Principal of the school for trying to hide facts.

A 3 member committee constituted by the Madhya Siksha Parishad of the Education Department after inquiring into the matter has submitted a report to the Government where they have complained of inadequate infrastructure to run a school. The committee is not to happy with the role of the school authorities also.

Incidentally the school is not under CCTV surveillance. After heavy protests the authorities have started installing CCTVs on Saturday. The male and female students of class 11 and 12 use the same toilet also.

Priyanka Tibriwal, the lawyer representing the family of the victim stated that they would be filing a case against the school principal and the trustee members.

OneIndia News