    3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

    Srinagar, Oct 16: Three terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

    Representational Image
    The security forces advanced with caution towards the area in Pazalpora in the district where the terrorists were holed up, reports said.

    All the three local terrorists have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
