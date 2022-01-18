YouTube
    3 Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai naval dockyard

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Three Navy personnel were killed on Tuesday in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai, an official statement said.

    3 Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai naval dockyard

    "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.

    The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it mentioned. No major material damage has been reported, it added.

    "INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it mentioned. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause of this incident, it noted. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 21:56 [IST]
    X