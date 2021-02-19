3 LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; 1 cop martyred

Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood at the right time: Amit Shah

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 19: Three terrorists of Laskhar-e- Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. One policeman also lost his life and another wounded in an encounter.

"All three terrorists of LeT killed in Shopian encounter," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed, the officials said.

Another encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir, they said.