YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 JeM terrorists including Pakistan national gunned down in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Jan 05: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    3 JeM terrorists including Pakistan national gunned down in J&K
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district, which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

    He said three militants were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

    Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain men belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and included a Pakistani national.

    "Incriminating material, and arms and ammunition, including two M-4 carbines and one AK series rifle, were recovered," he said, adding that it was a "big success for us".

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists jammu and kashmir pakistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X