3 jawans martyred in terror attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
Srinagar, Apr 18: Three jawans were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir today. The terrorists had attacked a joint party of the CRPF and police personnel at Sopore in Baramulla district.
A search operation to track down the terrorists has been launched.
This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.