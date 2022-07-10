3-day holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana amid heavy rain

Don't mock, learn from their mistakes: PM Modi to party workers on parties on decline

Hyderabad, July 10: The educational institutions in Telangana will remain shut for three days from Monday to Wednesday in view of heavy rains in the state.

After the high-level meeting with ministers and officials at Pragathi Bhavan, the Telangana government declared three-day holiday for schools and colleges in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has also ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives following the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.

Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments were asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister KCR has ordered the Transport Department and RTC officials to take measures to reduce the traffic on the roads.

Control rooms should be set up and monitored so that all the departments that are in direct contact with the people work continuously. KCR inquired about the situation of water entering the SSRSP due to the flood from Upper Godavari in the background of heavy rains. As heavy rains are already falling in Nizamabad district, more attention should be paid to that district and immediate measures should be taken.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to use rescue teams, NDRF teams and helicopters where necessary and undertake protective measures, said CMO statement.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours. A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

