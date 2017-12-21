2G scam: The three cases before the CBI court

The Special CBI court has a marathon task ahead of it. It will be pronouncing the verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case today.

Before the CBI court are three cases. Two of them were registered by the CBI and one by the Enforcement Directorate.

The first is the main 2G suit in which A Raja's name figures prominently aling with Kanimozhi. Raja had argued his own case and had said that he advanced the cut-off date for receiving applications from October 10, 2007 to October 1, 2007, thereby eliminating 408 out of the 575 applicants from the race.

The second case is relating to the violation of the first come first serve policy. The third case is the second one filed by the CBI in which corporate houses are featured.

The fate of at least 16 corporate houses, including Reliance, Unitech Wireless, Swan Telecom and Essar, besides the political fortunes of Raja and Kanimozhi will be known once the court pronounces its verdict.

