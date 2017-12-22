2G scam: Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks Narendra Modi

2G verdict : Congress hits out at Modi government after CBI court's ruling | Oneindia news

As all the accused were in 2G scam were given clean chit, the opposition did not leave any stone unturned to attack the Prime Minister and the ruling BJP government for attacking the Congress and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with allegation of indulging in the 'scam'.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of 2G scam and questioned the BJP for allegedly misleading the people of the country.

Azaad asked for clarificarion from the PM for the allegations made after all accused have been acquitted in the case.

Azaad also demaded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall also clarify the allegations he levelled on Former PM Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election.

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken will also stage a protest against BJP for in the national capital today outside the parliament.

OneIndia News