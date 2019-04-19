29 candidates with pending crimes against women contesting 3rd phase of LS polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: 340 candidates with a criminal background and 392 crorepatis are in the fray for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

340(21%) out of 1594 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

230(14%) out of 1594 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves 14 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

13 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves. 30 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

14 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting with an intetnt secretly and wrongfully confine person (IPC Section-365) etc, against themselves.

29 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as rape (IPC Section-376), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., against themselves.

26 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 40(44%) out of 90 candidates from INC, 38(39%) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 16(17%) out of 92 candidates from BSP, 11(58%) out of 19 candidates analysed from CPI (M), 7(32%) out of 22 candidates from SHS, 5(50%) out of 10 candidates from SP, 6(60%) out of 10 candidates from NCP and 4(44%) out of 9 candidates from AITC have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 26(27%) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 24(27%) out of 90 candidates from INC, 9(10%) out of 92 candidates from BSP, 6(27%) out of 22 candidates analysed from SHS, 6(32%) out of 19 candidates from CPI(M), 5(50%) out of 10 candidates from NCP, 4(40%) out of 10 candidates from SP and 4(44%) out of 9 candidates from AITC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

63 out of 115 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

There are 392(25%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 81(84%) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 74(82%) out of 90 candidates from INC, 9(90%) out of 10 candidates from SP, 10(53%) candidates from CPI(M), 12(13%) candidates from BSP, 9(41%) candidates from SHS and 7(70%) out of 10 candidates from NCP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase III election is Rs. 2.95 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 97 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.01 crores, 90 INC candidates is Rs 10.96 crores, 92 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.22 crore, 22 SHS candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 crores, 19 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, 10 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 48.49 crores, 10 SP candidates have average assets worth Rs 28.52 crores,and 9 AITC candidates have average assets of Rs 4.93 crores.

Other details:

562(35%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 760 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 265(17%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. 4 candidates have not given their age.

142(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase III elections.