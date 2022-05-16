YouTube
    28 year old record: UP’s Banda records temperature of 49 degrees Celsius

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Uttar Pradesh reeled under an intense heatwave with Banda district in the Bundelkhand region recording the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest in the state.

    As per the India Meteorological Department data, this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in Banda in May. The previous maximum temperature in the district was 48.8 degrees Celsius on May 31, 1994.

    28 year old record: UP’s Banda records temperature of 49 degrees Celsius
    Representational Image

    In nearby Agra, the mercury touched the 47.7 degrees Celsius mark.

    Jhansi district recorded 47.6 degrees, Prayagraj 46.9 followed by Kanpur 46.1, Varanasi 46, Churk 45.6, Hamirpur, Fatehpur 45. 2 and Orai 45 degrees Celsius.

    The maximum temperature in Lucknow, the state capital, was 41. 3 degrees Celsius.

    The MeT department has warned of heatwave conditions at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

    Rain and thundershowers are very likely over places in East Uttar Pradesh while the weather is most likely to remain dry in the western part of the state, the MeT department said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
    X