253 crorepatis in fray for 6th phase of UP Elections 2022

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: Out of 670 candidates analysed, 182 (27%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. These candidates are fighting the 6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

151(23%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Criminal background:

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 40(83%) out of 48 candidates analysed from SP, 23(44%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 22 (39%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC, 22 (39%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BSP and 7 (14%) out of 51 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 29(60%) out of 48 candidates analysed from SP, 20(39%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 20 (36%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC, 18 (32%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BSP and 5 (10%) out of 51 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 8 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 8 candidates 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 8 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 23 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 37(65%) out of 57 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 670 candidates, 253(38%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 45(94%) out of 48 candidates analysed from SP, 42(81%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 44(77%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BSP, 26(46%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 14(28%) out of 51 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase VI is Rs 2.10 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 48 SP candidates analysed is Rs. 7.36 Crores, for 52 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 5.44 Crores, 57 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.51 Crores, 56 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 2.23 Crores and 51 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 81.64 Lakhs.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 226(34%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 346 (52%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 98(15%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 65(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase VI.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:21 [IST]