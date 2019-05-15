  • search
    22-year-old attacked with acid by brothers for having an 'affair'

    New Delhi, May 15: In yet another shocking incident, 22-year-old Salma, a native of Gulaothi area in Bulandshahr, was allegedly attacked with acid on May 9, by her two brothers Irfan and Rizwan and later dumped from a moving car in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on Thursday.

    It is learnt that Salma's mother had also abandoned her. The victim has now being taken care of by a team of nurses. The cops on duty have been taking care of the victim and have also arranged for an attendant to help take the girl to the washroom.

    The incident occurred around 1:30 pm, on May 9, when the girl was travelling in a car along with her two brothers. The accused duo stopped the car near Kot village and pulled the victim out. They hurled a bottle of acid on her and fled away in the car leaving her lying on road, confirmed Avaneesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Dadri.

    The brothers are yet to be arrested.

    The accused were reportedly miffed with their sister as she had "befriended" a married man from the neighbourhood "belonging to another religion". Both have been booked for attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

    Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the media report and has written to UP DGP OP Singh urging action be taken to enforce ban on the sale of acid in the state and detailed action taken report in the matter to the Commission at the earliest. A team of NCW will also visit the victim.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
