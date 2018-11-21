  • search

2015 Bargari Sacrilege case: Akshay Kumar arrives to appear before SIT in Chandigarh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Nov 21: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is on Wednesday appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police which is investigating the incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjaband the subsequent firing on protesters in 2015.

    2015 Bargari Sacrilege case: Punjab SIT to question actor Akshay Kumar today

    Kumar will be questioned regarding his alleged role in brokering a deal between the controversial godman, who was later convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and Sukhbir Badal in Mumbai in 2015 just days before the release of a film of the godman.

    Kumar has denied that he arranged any such meeting or had any role in brokering the deal.

    The SIT has given Akshay Kumar the option of appearing before it in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar. The Punjab Police SIT had earlier summoned Kumar to Amritsar circuit house on November 21.

    Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said earlier that his government had no role in the summoning of the Badals and actor Akshay Kumar by the SIT.

    The SIT was set up by the Amarinder government in September this year to probe cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the firing ordered on those protesting against the sacrilege cases in October 2015 when the Akali Dal-BJP alliance government headed by Parkash Singh Badal was in power in the state.

    Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan village near Kotkapura town in Faridkot district.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    akali dal akshay kumar amritsar blasphemy chandigarh dera sacha sauda gurmeet ram rahim singh guru granth sahib parkash singh badal punjab sit sukhbir singh badal

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue