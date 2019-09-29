2,000 and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation, the spokesperson said.

This year, according to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries to maintain peace along the LoC and the International Border.