200 fall after consuming prasad at religious function in Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Aug 20: At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming "prasad" at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, PTI reported.

Some of the patients have been admitted to hospital in Hojai and Nagaon towns, they said.

Pune: 34 girls from orphanage taken ill due to food poisoning

Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed 'prasad'' (religious offering) and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said.

All of them complained of fever and vomiting from Wednesday, the PTI report also said.

"Some people went to Hojai and Nagaon for better treatment in private hospitals. So far, no one has been seriously ill and we are monitoring the situation," an official said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 10:47 [IST]