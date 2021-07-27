2 senior journalists petition SC seeking probe into Pegasus spyware

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: Two senior journalists have petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Pegasus spyware that is allegedly being used to spy on opposition leaders, 40 journalists and two union ministers.

The petitions have been filed by journalists, N Ram and Sashi Kumar. The petitioners said that the global investigation involving several leading publications has revealed that over 142 persons in India were identified as potential targets for surveillance.

The petitioners said that the Supreme Court should direct the government to disclose the whether it has obtained any licence for the spyware or used it directly or indirectly to conduct surveillance of any kind.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:31 [IST]