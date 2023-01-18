2 mn die prematurely due to pollution

A World Bank study reveals that nearly two million people in the Indian subcontinent, which houses densely populated cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Kolkata, Lahore and Karachi, face premature death every year due to higher levels of air pollution.

New Delhi, Jan 18: According to a study paper titled 'Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia", nearly two million people in South Asia, which is also called Indian subcontinent, die due to air pollution. The study also confirms the conclusion that dozens of other studies have come up with: Most of the polluted cities in the world are situated in this part of the world.

The study shows that the region has one of the highest levels of pollutants in air. The concentration of fine particulate matter, called PM level, is one of the highest in the subcontinent. The PM level goes up to 2.5 levels which is 20 times higher than the WHO standard. This becomes even more of a disastrous issue since the whole subcontinent has a dense population.

Densely populated cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Kolkata, Lahore and Karachi are situated in the region. The resultant higher levels of air pollution claims nearly two million lives every year. Apart from deaths, the massive cost for health care is borne by the regional economies that drags them further down. Thus, air pollution is also playing a role in regional poverty.

Higher air pollution levels, a major concern for the region

Air pollution has been a major issue in the Indian subcontinent which leads to severe health impacts and economic costs. The study shows that controlling air pollution is difficult in the region for several reasons. Foremost reason, according to the study, is that there is less understanding of the activities that emit particulate matter or PM.

Additionally, since air pollution travels long distances in the Indian subcontinent, something happening in Pakistan could cause air pollution in India. Needless to say, the region also gets trapped in large "airsheds" which are peculiarly shaped by climatology and geography. According to the study, there are six major airsheds in the region which are responsible for localised pollution levels.

Despite a lot of efforts being put into reducing air pollution and strengthening air quality, the results have been abysmal so far. This also shows that whatever measures have been taken to manage air quality require a relook and a fresh approach is needed.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 13:33 [IST]