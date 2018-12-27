2 Indian Navy Personnel killed in Kochi helicopter hangar collapse

Kochi, Dec 27: Two sailors died on Thursday after door of a helicopter hangar collapsed at Southern Naval Base in Kochi. The identities of the deceased navy personnel have not been revealed yet.

The sailors were injured after the door of a helicopter hangar fell on them. They later succumbed to their injuries. The cause of the unfortunate incident was not immediately known.

"Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse," the spokesperson told PTI.

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command.

The Navy personnel were injured and were shifted to Naval Base Hospital. However they could not be saved.

Court of inquiry being ordered into the matter.