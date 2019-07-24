  • search
    2 independents seek to withdraw plea in SC after trust vote is held

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 24: Two Karnataka independent MLAs on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to allow them to withdraw their plea seeking its direction to the state assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

    The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Tuesday lost the trust motion on the floor of the House.

    File photo of R Shankar and H Nagesh
    A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was told by the counsel for the lawmakers R Shankar and H Nagesh that they wanted to withdraw the petition in view of the recent development.

    Yeddyurappa set to become CM, but how will tide over the rebel headache

    "Where is Mukul Rohatgi (counsel for the lawmakers)? Where is A M Singhvi (counsel for the Speaker)?" the bench said.

    It said it will pass the order only in the presence of the senior counsel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
