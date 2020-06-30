2 dead in gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh

  • search
    Visakhapatnam, June 30: Two persons have died and four hospitalised following a gas leak at a pharmaceutical firm in Visakhapatnam.

    The two who died were workers and were present at the time of the leakage at the site.

    Uday Kumar, inspector of police, Parade police station confirmed the incident.

    He said that the gas had not spread anywhere else. The situation has been brought under control, he further added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
