2 Assam Rifle personnel martyred in NSCN(K) led terror attack

2 personnel of the Assam Rifles were martyred and six others injured when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists of the NSCN(K). The incident took place at the Mon district of Nagaland.

The personnel were on their to fetch water from a river when they were attacked. The terrorists used grenades and guns to stage the attack. It may be recalled that three years back, 8 Assam Rifles jawans were killed in a similar attack by the NSCN(K).

The attack comes at a time when the talks between the Centre and the pro-Naga rebel groups are at an advanced stage.

