1984 anti-Sikh riots: Justice (Rtd) Shiv Narayan Dhingra to head SIT

The Delhi High Court Justice (Retired) Shiv Narayan Dhingra has been appointed head the committee which will re-investigate 186 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is a three-member committee.

Retired IAS officer Rajdeep Singh and IPS officer Avishek Dullar will be other two members of the committee. Committee to file an interim report within 2 months to the Supreme Court. The Court to further hear the matter on 19 March, reported PTI.

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed to re-investigated 186 anti-Sikh riot cases, closed earlier by the SIT.

A total of 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots. Delhi alone accounted for 2,733 deaths while the rest occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. Prima facie it was found that there are 186 riot cases which will be re-investigated by the SIT. In February 2015, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a three-member SIT to reinvestigate criminal cases filed in Delhi in relation to the 1984 Sikh massacre.

Over two years and three-term extensions later, the SIT finally stated in 2017 that it had closed 241 cases and filed charges in just 12 cases. Justice Nanavati Commission had recommended reopening of only four of them but the BJP wanted re-investigation of all the cases.

