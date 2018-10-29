1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi HC reserves order on victims' plea against Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 29: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its judgement on the appeals filed by CBI and the victims against the acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

In March, the Delhi High Court had received a letter petition containing a CD, which is stated to be Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's confession about accepting his role in instigating the connecting case. The court issued a notice to the Kumar, asking him to file a reply to the same.

The appeal filed by Jagdish Kaur and Nirpreet Kaur, who had lost their close relatives in the carnage following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has sought setting aside of the trial court's April 30 judgement.

They have in their plea filed through advocate Kamna Vohra contended that the verdict was "erroneous" as the trial court had failed to appreciate that there was ample legally admissible evidence against Kumar to show he had allegedly "engineered" the murders of five Sikh persons in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment.

They also submitted that the trial court had ignored the statements of Jagdish Kaur, Jagsher Kaur and Nirpreet Kaur who were direct witness to Kumar's presence and "speech of hatred" given by him on November 2, 1984.

On April 30, allowing Kumar to walk free in the case, the trial court in its 129-page verdict had said that Jagdish Kaur's subsequent testimony, that she had seen him instigating a mob with his provocative speech, was "not acceptable and believable".

The court had acquitted Kumar, a former Lok Sabha MP from Outer Delhi, but convicted five others - Balwan Khokkar, an ex-councillor, Mahender Yadav, an ex-MLA, Kishan Khokkar, Girdhari Lal and Captain Bhagmal - for their involvement in the case.

The case relates to anti-Sikh riots that had broken out after the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.