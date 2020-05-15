19 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru, return to Delhi after refusing quarantine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 15: 19 passengers who travelled in the Rajdhani express from Delhi chose to return to their boarding station after they refused to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine of 14 days.

Around 543 passengers had boarded the train to Bengaluru on May 12, which arrived at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway station on Thursday morning. After they underwent the regular temperature screening upon de-boarding, they where asked to chose from the 3 options of institutional quarantine as prescribed by the government.

COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

Around 140 created a ruckus and refused to under quarantine. They demanded that they undergo home quarantine instead. The government has made it clear that they would need to undergo institutional quarantine.

Karnataka IG police (Railways), D Roopa tried to convince the passengers and many agreed to undergo quarantine. However for those who chose to oppose the same, arrangements were made for their return by the evening train.