18 killed after truck hits barricade on Pune-Satara highway

At least 18 people were killed and 15 others injured in a major accident on Pune-Satara Highway on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at around 4:30 am near Khambatki ghat section on Mumbai- Bangalore highway in Satara district, when a tempo carrying around 35 workers toppled after hitting a barricade.

The deceased were mostly construction workers from Bijapur district in Karnataka. The highway was jammed after the incident.

The injured people have been taken to Khandala Gramin Hospital for treatment.

There are no eyewitnesses and there are no surveillance cameras on the stretch of the highway where the accident occurred.

The bodies were late sent for post-mortem.

