MLA's disqualification: TTV confident of winning bypolls, AIADMK says lesson for traitor

Madras, Oct 25: The Madras High Court on Thursday ruled that the disqualification of 18 'rebel' AIADMK MLAs in September 2017 by the Tamil Nadu speaker was a valid decision.

The verdict in the disqualification case of the 18 AIADMK MLAs will come as a shot in the arm for the government of Chief Minister E.K. Palanisamy and complicates prospects for ousted leader T.T.V. Dinakaran.

Reacting to the verdict, Dinakaran told news agency ANI, "It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. The future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs."

"I will discuss the verdict with my MLAs and then decide. If our MLAs want to challenge the verdict, we will go to the Supreme Court but if they want to go for elections, we will also be ready for it. There is no chance we will merge with EPS-OPS. Whenever the elections will happen, we will win," said TTV Dinakaran after 18 AIADMK MLAs close to him were disqualified.

Terming the order as a "slap in the face of traitors and cheaters", Tamil Nadu deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman said that "this is a victory for dharma and and that even if an appeal is filed, we are sure that the truth will only win."

AIADMK MP Dr Vasudevan Maitreyan welcomed the High Court verdict. "It's a welcomed judgment as our stand has been upheld. Those who have lost all their credibility are bound to speak out of frustration," he said. He further assured that the government will remain stable and unaffected. "Many people have tried to write the obituary of our government ever since the demise of amma, but we have always managed to emerge on the top," he added.

In his verdict, Justice Sathyanarayanan said there was no infirmity in the Speaker's order. "All the material that were available at the time of passing of the order by the Speaker alone have been taken into consideration and this court cannot go into the subsequent events," he observed.