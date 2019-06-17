17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Amit Shah to table J&K Reorganisation Bill in Lower House
New Delhi, Aug 06: Home Minister Amit Shah will move President's Statutory order regarding revocation of Article 370. He will move The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, later in the day.
Parliament session has been extended till August 7.
Home Minister Amit Shah moves the statutory resolution based on the Presidential Order scrapping Article 370, which accords special status to Jammua and Kashmir.
Aug 6, 2019 11:16 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir.
Aug 6, 2019 9:59 AM
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am.
Aug 6, 2019 9:59 AM
A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am today in Parliament.
Aug 6, 2019 9:58 AM
DMK MP P Wilson has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to 'increase the retirement age of High Court Judges'.
Aug 6, 2019 9:57 AM
The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 and The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 will be moved for consideration and passing.
Aug 6, 2019 9:57 AM
Shah will move The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, later in the day.
Aug 6, 2019 9:57 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah will move President's Statutory order regarding revocation of Article 370.
Aug 5, 2019 8:48 PM
Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg says: "Unfortunately because crores of cases have been pending with the judiciary in the last many years, people are unable to get justice. Like there's a proposal to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court, there is a need to increase the number of judges in lower courts as well."
Aug 5, 2019 8:47 PM
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, the discussion is currently being held in the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2019. YSRCP MP Vanga Geeta Vishwanath pointed out the paucity of judges in both lower and upper courts and sought that the government take immediate steps to fill the vacancies.
Aug 5, 2019 8:47 PM
The Rajya Sabha voted in favour of the J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019 with 125 votes in favour and 61 votes in against. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu then adjourned the house till 11 am Tuesday.
Aug 5, 2019 8:47 PM
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha. As this article notes, the bill "seeks to extend the 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections to the state, which has special constitutional provisions. After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from a ten percent quota."
Aug 5, 2019 8:46 PM
Amit Shah, seeking to address the concerns of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Will Article 370 lead to better schools? Will it lead to building of toilets? Will it lead to increase in your salaries? If these had been true, then there may have been reason to retain the provision."
Aug 5, 2019 8:46 PM
Home minister Amit Shah has introduced the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. The resolution is officially titled the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
Aug 5, 2019 8:46 PM
Moving the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage, Harsha Vardhan said that "A rough estimates says there are about 2,000-3000 surrogacy clinics running illegally in the country and a few thousand foreign couples resort to surrogacy practise within India and the whole issue is thorougly unregulated."
Aug 5, 2019 8:46 PM
Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha, "Why should the people of Kashmir be deprived of opportunities that are available to others? People want peace and progress."
Aug 5, 2019 8:45 PM
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Even today, girls born in Jammu and Kashmir are denied their rights if they marry outside the state. This is gross injustice, and it had never been addressed before. I was hoping that at least for this reason, Opposition parties would support the move."
Aug 5, 2019 8:45 PM
Some opposition parties termed the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories as a "black blot", with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday charging the state's head, considered as India's crown, has been "chopped off" and its identity removed.
Aug 5, 2019 8:45 PM
In remarks that sparked protests in the Rajya Sabha, Congres MP Kapil Sibal said, "Sardar Patel had brought in Article 370. He was ready to give Kashmir to Pakistan. However, he was clear that Junagarh must acede to India."
Aug 5, 2019 8:44 PM
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is discussing the Surrogacy Regulation Bill. BJP MP Hema Malini said, "There have been reports about unethical practices, and abandonment of children born from surrogacy. To address these concerns, the govternment has come up with this bill."
Aug 5, 2019 8:44 PM
Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram alleged that the Modi dispensation's move amounted to "constitutional monstrosity" and the decision marks the "beginning of the disintegration of India if the government continues on this path".
Aug 5, 2019 3:50 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh: Constitution of India had been rewritten without following any legal provisions. Such a historic decision should not have been taken and pushed through in this arbitrary manner.
Aug 5, 2019 3:49 PM
The Nationalist Congress Party will abstain from voting on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.
Aug 5, 2019 3:47 PM
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu supports Union Government's decision to revoke Article 370.
Aug 5, 2019 3:45 PM
Was there any constitutional compulsion to end the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir, asked SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.
Aug 5, 2019 3:20 PM
Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav says: "You could've just scrapped Article 370, why was it necessary to make it a Union Territory."
Aug 5, 2019 3:16 PM
Telugu Desam Party's Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar lauds the Reorganisation Bill saying that this will relieve the people of Jammu and Kashmir from all tensions they've borne over six decades.
Aug 5, 2019 2:11 PM
"Without consulting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable," says Stalin.
Aug 5, 2019 1:13 PM
YSR Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy says that his party "wholeheartedly" supports the Bill.
Aug 5, 2019 1:13 PM
BJD MP, Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha: In real sense today, Jammu & Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first.
