17 IP address owners booked for uploading child porn clips

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Palghar, Feb 09: A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtra's Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last year, police said on Saturday.

Virar police registered the case under the section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, on the complaint forwarded by Facebook- the American social media and technology company- said Palghar Police PRO Hemant Katkar.

"Child pornographic videos were posted on Facebook accounts of 17 IP addresses from the Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district during April 23 and May 8, 2019. The case under IT Act was registered on the complaint of Facebook," he said.

The Internet Protocol (IP) is the method or protocol by which data is sent from one computer to another on the Internet.

The IP Address ownership typically tells the name of the original organisation or individual in whose name the IP is registered.

Katkar said all the IP account-holders are found to be in the age group of 20-35 years.

No arrest is made so far and the crime branch is investigating the case, he added.